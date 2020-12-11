AJ will defend his title belts against the Bulgarian veteran, taking place at the SSE Arena in Wembley this Saturday.

This follows Joshua’s last fight, where he regained his belts, and avenged his first professional loss, by beating Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia last December.

During the final press-conference, both Joshua and Pulev were asked to talk ahead of the heavyweight clash this weekend.

An intense face-off between the two heavyweights finished, with Pulev declaring himself the “new champion” shortly afterwards.

The Bulgarian stated that he has what it takes to be victorious this Saturday, and said: “Yes, I think I have everything. Respect for Anthony, an Olympic champion and world champion.

“Respect, a good fighter, but I’m ready. I have everything to be a champion”.

This is Pulev’s second title shot, with the first coming back in 2014 where he suffered defeat to former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Meanwhile, Joshua issued a warning for Pulev during the press conference, with a brutal prediction that the fight will end with “the last man standing”.

Joshua said: “I’ve been punched by the strongest people many times and I’m still here today.

“That never changed me, so when I took a little loss to Ruiz, I don’t think that’s enough to change someone like me. I’ve got a lot of character.

“I’m definitely going to get hit and he’s going to get hit as well, so it will be the last man standing”.

Joshua suffered his defeat last year in New York to Ruiz Jr., who shocked the world when considered an underdog and was victorious, knocking AJ out in the seventh round of the bout.

AJ continued in the final press conference, saying: “The pressure I went through last year was tough, but it made me stronger, mentally.

“I grew a thicker skin, and I’ve always been tough. Always wanted to fight the best. That’s never been an issue.

“What have I got to lose? I’ve got everything to gain. I want to be successful in boxing, and the only way to be successful is taking on good challengers and this is another one that I’m looking forward to competing with”.

