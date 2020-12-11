Bruno Fernandes has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for November.

The Portuguese had yet another brilliant month, scoring four times and recording an assist in four games.

It's the third time he has picked up the award following his successes in February and March.

He has become just the third player to win the Player of the Month award three times in a single calendar year, following Ashley Young in 2008 and Harry Kane in 2017.

"It's difficult to have one of these, so I'm really proud to have my third one," he told the Premier League's official website.

"I will be happy when I win the Premier League. The point to come to England, to such a huge club, was to win the Premier League and I think we have the chance to do it."

Fernandes has only been a United player for 10 months and he's now won the award three times in the six months he has been eligible for.

And, with his latest triumph, he passed 13 Premier League icons who have only won the award twice.

3: Bruno Fernandes

2 (selected): Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dimitar Berbatov, Cesc Fàbregas, Robbie Fowler, Ryan Giggs, Eden Hazard, Roy Keane, Matt Le Tissier, Teddy Sheringham, Raheem Sterling, Luis Suárez, Fernando Torres and Gianfranco Zola.

That list just goes to show how impressive he has been.

Giggs is arguably the Premier League's great ever player. There have been few, if any, better captains than Keane in the past 28 years.

Fabregas tore it up for Arsenal and Chelsea. Fowler, Torres and Suarez scored goals for fun at Liverpool. Zola and Hazard were both magicians during their Chelsea spells.

But Fernandes, despite not even being at United for a full year, has won more Player of the Month awards than all of them.

In fact, just 12 players have been given more monthly awards than Fernandes, a list which includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

He really is a special, special player.

News Now - Sport News