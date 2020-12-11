Sunderland latest news: January transfer window stance revealed

Sunderland fans will need little reminding that poor recruitment has cost their club over the years.

Indeed, even outside of the Premier League, moves for the likes of Will Grigg haven't worked out at great expense, so the arrival of a sporting director should be a promising development for supporters.

Already in tow and launching an investigation into why so many talented young players have left the Black Cats, the Sunderland Echo have shed further insight into Kristjaan Speakman's work ahead of the January window.

According to the report, Speakman will work closely with new manager Lee Johnson next month and is prepared to shop in the short-term market in an effort to ensure Sunderland are capable of winning promotion from League One.

While long-term plans are reportedly being drawn up to develop a system from which the club can make better decisions under a new head of recruitment, Johnson's role is likely to be far greater on that front in this particular window.

Needs must, after all.

A streamlined recruitment process has brought success to the likes of Norwich, Brentford and Coventry over the years as they progressed through the Football League, so certainly has proven to be a viable promotion tool.

However, this season surely has to be about securing promotion in whatever way possible, so indulging in the short-term market does look a necessity.

Indeed, only six points fall between third and eleventh in League One this season, so any marginal gain picked up in the New Year sales could seriously improve Sunderland's position.

The short-term market is a risk but, for one last roll of the dice before the new regime sets in, it could just be worth it given how tight the league has been this year.

News Now - Sport News