The name Frederic Shtjefan Veseli will not ring any bells with the majority of Manchester United fans in the present day.

But back in January of 2012, the Swiss-born defender's name was on the lips of Red Devils supporters across the world.

Why you ask? Because Veseli joined an exclusive club close over eight years ago, crossing the Manchester divide to join United from bitter rivals City on a free transfer.

The versatile defender, who was just 19 at the time, signed an 18-month deal with the Red Devils and was tipped by many as a future star of world football.

Prior to his move to Old Trafford, Veseli captained Switzerland to victory at the 2009 FIFA U17 World Cup.

He also played nine times at U19 level and seven times for the Swiss U20 team before being snapped up by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Veseli's ceiling was high, but he sadly failed to make the grade at United and was sold by the club to Ipswich Town on a permanent basis in the summer of 2013.

So where is he now? Well, let's walk you through the 28-year-old defender's career path.

What happened to Veseli after leaving Man Utd?

We're going to start with the one big positive of his professional career.

At the time of writing, Veseli has 31 senior international caps to his name with Albania. Eight of those appearances have come in the UEFA Nations League.

He even made a brief cameo at Euro 2016, playing five minutes in Albania's 2-0 defeat to host nation France.

Not bad Freddie, not bad. So what about his club career? Well, it's pretty interesting since joining Ipswich from United in 2013.

Veseli made just one appearance for The Tractor Boys and was loaned out to both Bury and Port Vale in 2014.

He joined the latter on a permanent basis in 2015, but his time in English football would come to an end that very same year.

Swiss side FC Lugano decided to sign the centre-back on a 12-month deal for the 2015/16 season and the Albanian international went on to play 33 times for the club.

Veseli's performances in the country of his birth earned him a move to Italian side Empoli in 2016, where he remained until this summer.

These days, the centre-back Fergie hoped would be a mainstay in the United side can be found plying his trade in Serie B with Salernitana after signing a two-year contract in August.

It's not been the career path many envisioned Veseli walking down when he arrived at Old Trafford over eight years ago, but nothing is guaranteed in professional football.

News Now - Sport News