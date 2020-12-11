Derby County news: Wayne Rooney supported by teammate after managerial bow

Under the stewardship of Wayne Rooney, Derby County are unbeaten.

While three draws and a win is barely the most thrilling patch of form, the Rams are now just a point off bitter rivals Nottingham Forest outside of the relegation zone.

So, with England's record goalscorer making an impact in the dugout, he's also understood to have impressed his teammates.

Stepping back from his playing duties, the Daily Mail have revealed Derby players are willing to support the idea of Rooney becoming the club's full-time manager.

No decision is thought to be likely until the proposed takeover goes through but a change in the style of play has reportedly pleased players. Indeed, Rooney is understood to have made the side harder to beat (evident in their recent results) and largely get the ball forward quicker.

He's thought to have believed things got too complicated under Phillip Cocu and has duly looked to simplify proceedings, to reasonable success so far.

The only thing counting against Rooney at the moment appears to be his lack of experience.

Last month, the Mirror claimed the potential new owners wanted someone with a proven track record of developing young players as well as delivering promotion, something Rooney clearly doesn't have.

Still, if he's proving popular with the players and continues to get good results, it'd surely be difficult not to consider him on a full-time basis.

The looming takeover means he's likely to continue in his current role until it officially goes through, providing him the chance to press his case even further.

