Harry Maguire has struggled to live up to expectations since his £85 million move to Manchester United in 2019.

So much was expected of the Englishman given United paid a world-record fee to sign him from Leicester.

But, while he's been fairly decent, many were expecting him to justify his lofty price tag.

Maguire has made a number of mistakes this season especially.

And, on the back of these errors, some United fans have begun to turn on him.

In fact, one United fan has actually created a twitter thread which tears apart the 27-year-old

The supporter in question, @MikeLUHG_v7, has looked at Maguire's history and named him 'factually the worst player in the Premier League.'

The 13-tweet thread has picked up a lot of traction on Twitter, having managed over 800 retweets and 2.3k 'likes' at the time of writing.

You can view the whole thread below..

That is brutal.

You've got to admire this United fan's dedication to proving Maguire has not had much success in his career.

And yes, admittedly, Mike has done a lot of research and makes some good points.

But it's just very harsh isn't it.

Maguire is the most expensive defender in history. You've got to be pretty good to command his price tag.

He's United's captain which, again, you have to be pretty good to achieve that.

He's also appeared 30 times for England and helped his country to a World Cup semi-final.

All of these achievements were conveniently left out by the fan.

United aren't doing too well at the moment but some of the criticism of their players, like this thread on Maguire, has been unjust.

Maguire is going through a rough spell at the moment but United fans shouldn't be turning on him just yet.

