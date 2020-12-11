Tottenham Hotspur were one of the clear winners in last summer’s transfer window, but how do their signings stack up against one another?

Daniel Levy’s dusty purse strings were blown wide open with 7 new signings, giving his full backing to José Mourinho. Sitting at the top of the Premier League table as they head into a busy Christmas period, there’s little for high-flying Tottenham to complain about.

With the January transfer window now fast approaching, Spurs may look to dip their toes into the market once again, in the hope of further bolstering the squad in their quest for silverware.

Inter Milan’s Milan Škriniar and a playmaker to replace the departed Christian Eriksen could be options for Mourinho but, so far, his summer signings have proved to be more than enough.

7) Joe Rodon (£11m from Swansea)

The last of Spurs’ summer signings arrived in the form of Joe Rodon. With Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier solidifying the Spurs defence, Rodon’s integration into the first team will be a gradual one.

Rodon has stepped up already when called upon, and his cool performances have been well received by fans. The Welshman is certainly one to keep an eye on.

6) Matt Doherty (£14.7m from Wolves)

Matt Doherty was brought in specifically to claim the right-back spot from an inconsistent Serge Aurier. Since his arrival, though, Doherty’s own inconsistency has left Mourinho sceptical and seen him mostly deployed for Europa League matches.

Unexpectedly, Doherty’s arrival has elevated Aurier to another level, with the Ivorian putting in some outstanding defensive displays as he looks to resurrect his Spurs career.

After years of complacency, there is finally healthy competition for the right-back spot at Tottenham. That said, Doherty himself has been slightly underwhelming given the clear ability he demonstrated during his time at Wolves.

5) Joe Hart (Free Agent)

The arrival of Joe Hart raised a few eyebrows, but Spurs required a sturdier back-up goalkeeper than Paulo Gazzaniga. With his experience in both domestic and European cups, Hart’s role was to deputise for captain Hugo Lloris, leading by example from the back when required.

Following his stint as England’s number one, Hart’s performances have been questionable during his spells with Torino and Burnley. After disappointing displays for Spurs in the Europa League, Hart has become even less convincing, showing the gaping chasm in class between him and Lloris.

4) Gareth Bale (Loan from Real Madrid)

Gareth Bale’s epic return created a euphoric atmosphere around Tottenham, and although sidelined during his first few months while recovering from injury, the resigning of a club legend was never going to be a bad thing.

With just one goal to his name so far and stuttering fitness levels, however, Bale has mainly had to make do with Europa League appearances, bringing the experience as Tottenham hunt for trophies.

Alas, the mouth-watering fantasy of a front line featuring Kane, Son and Bale goes on as the winger tries to recover his prolific form from his Spurs/Madrid heyday.

3) Carlos Vinícius (Loan from Benfica)

Spurs’ void in the back-up striker department has finally been filled by Carlos Vinícius via a season-long loan. It was beggar’s belief that Tottenham sanctioned the departure of Fernando Llorente in 2019 without a replacement lined up, especially given Harry Kane’s injury history, but Mourinho now finally has cover.

Vinícius’ signing can finally relieve some pressure off the shoulders of talisman Kane, with the forward set to feature mostly on Thursday nights, having contributed three goals and three assists in his first five outings.

2) Sergio Reguilón (£27.5m from Real Madrid)

The signing of left-back Sergio Reguilón has greatly boosted Spurs’ defence. After winning the Europa League with Sevilla and being voted La Liga’s left-back of the ‘19/20 season, Reguilón was a top target for a host of clubs across Europe.

The Spaniard has impressed in his seven appearances so far, demonstrating his lightning speed down the flanks and defensive rigidity. Replacing the out of favour Danny Rose and Ben Davies, Reguilón has slotted seamlessly into Tottenham’s new-look defensive unit, contributing to their attacking play with two assists.

Reminiscent of the days of Kyle Walker and Danny Rose, a flying fullback is just what Tottenham needed to provide further attacking threat.

1) Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£15m from Southampton)

One of the standout signings of the season comes in former Bayern Munich and Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Used as a token in the swap deal for Kyle Walker-Peters, the Dane has totally transformed the club’s midfield with his presence and steeliness in the centre of the park.

Determined to recover the ball at all costs and make himself a nuisance to the opposition, Højbjerg has also strengthened Spurs’ defence. Deployed as an extra man in the box, Højbjerg’s alternating role between the general in midfield and guard of the back line is the main reason why Spurs have been so solid, securing five clean sheets to date.

Mourinho has been crying out for a player of Højbjerg’s ilk — someone who can distribute, dominate, and lead. The midfielder has already completed 792 passes and made 76 recoveries, with his do-or-die gritty attitude and leadership firmly cementing him as a vital cog in José’s well-oiled machine.

