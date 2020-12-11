Jake Paul produced a vicious knockout against Nate Robinson in their boxing match at the back end of November.

The YouTube star caught Robinson with a big right hand in the second round, which saw the former basketballer hit the canvas.

Paul, 23, has being doing various interviews in the aftermath of the fight.

But arguably his most controversial one occurred last week when he appeared on Vice TV to chat with Jemele Hill and Cari Champion.

Paul was put on the spot straight away when he was jokingly asked whether he thought his knockout of Robinson can be considered racist.

"This is our question of the week," Hill began. "We saw what happened to Nate Robinson, so I'm gonna ask Jake Paul right here, in front of America. Jake, considering where we are right now in our racial conversation in America, was what you did to Nate Robinson racist?"

Paul didn't really know how to respond, answering: "Nah, stop playing with me."

Hill then explained her question, saying: "It's a sensitive time right now. We just had to witness a white man just knock a black man smooth out in front of all America, so that's why I asked that."

Paul is then asked about the boxing match itself, which lasts for about 20 seconds.

But the topic quickly changes back once again as Champion asks: "First and foremost, was it racist to knock a black man out? That is the question of the week."

Paul, annoyed that he has to answer that question again, replies: "I said no. It's a s****y question. It's a sport. How does this have anything to do with race? It doesn't."

Watch the exchange below:

The two presenters were clearly joking, but it's still caused a stir with many saying that it's not a topic that should be taken lightly.

Champion has responded to backlash from viewers on Twitter.

"Y’all, @jemelehill and I were trolling a troll with permission. This wasn’t an interview with weight. It was sarcastic- y’all need context? Bc if y’all can’t hear the laughing, the bad WiFi connection- smh. So for the outraged! For more context Thurs. at 1130pm on @VICETV."

