The highly-anticipated heavyweight clash will take place at the SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday night.

Boxing experts predicted that AJ would look to pack on more muscle for his defence against the Bulgarian heavyweight, and the weigh-ins show they were exactly right about the champion’s preparation.

Joshua shed some significant weight for the rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. – over 10 pounds – to reclaim his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles, following his first professional loss to Ruiz Jr. in July last year.

AJ recorded his lowest weight for a world title fight during the rematch that took place in Saudi Arabia in December last year.

Now, over a year since reclaiming his unified heavyweight champion status, AJ has weighed in at 240 lbs.

Meanwhile, Pulev has tipped the scales at 238 lbs, making the Bulgarian heavier/lighter than the British heavyweight for the clash on Saturday.

Pulev’s last fight took place in November last year, defeating American heavyweight Rydell Booker via unanimous decision. The Bulgarian veteran weighed in at 248lbs, so has lost weight ahead of his title shot.

Ahead of the weigh-in, both heavyweights spoke about the clash for the titles that AJ will defend against the Bulgarian veteran.

Pulev declared himself “the new champion” following an intense face-off in, and stated that he is ready for the bout.

The Bulgarian spoke in the final press-conference, saying: “Yes, I think I have everything. Respect for Anthony, a world champion, a good fighter, but I’m ready. I have everything to be a champion”.

Meanwhile, AJ issued a warning for his opponent, claiming that the fight will end in “the last man standing”.

Joshua continued, and said: “I grew a thicker skin, and I’ve always been tough. Always wanted to fight the best. That’s never been an issue.

“What have I got to lose? I’ve got everything to gain. I want to be successful in boxing, and the only way to be successful is taking on good challengers and this is another one that I’m looking forward to competing with”.

