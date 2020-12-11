When Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam and turned on his bloodline, many WWE fans believed all signs were pointing to one thing.

A dream match with The Rock at WrestleMania 37.

Just imagine it. Heel Roman vs the returning Rock. It would be an absolutely epic bout that really would establish 'The Tribal Chief' as WWE's top star.

It would also be the BIGGEST match of recent memory. One that deserves - no, demands - a massive stage.

That, perhaps, is reason to suggest it might not happen at WrestleMania 37.

With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, WWE might not be able to pack at a stadium full of fans next April.

In fact, that's one of the reasons that Vince McMahon doesn't want to make The Rock vs Reigns for 2021.

According to WrestlingNews, a source inside the company has explained why the boss doesn't think WrestleMania 37 is 'the right time' to run the match.

"Vince doesn’t know how many fans will be allowed to attend the show," they stated.

"He definitely wants fans there and we will probably have to implement social distancing but he would rather wait until WrestleMania 38 if Rock wants to do it.

"But we can’t do the show in L.A. (at Staples Center) because of COVID.

"Vince wanted to do the match in L.A. to capitalise off the extra mainstream media buzz that would come with that match.

"More media outlets would attend the show because of the location and Vince wants to get as many eyes on Roman as possible."

As it stands, with the world in the state it's in, postponing The Rock vs Reigns until 2022 makes so much sense.

It will undoubtedly be one of the biggest WWE matches of all time and needs a full, hot crowd in attendance.

Let's just hope it eventually happens. Until then, we might have to make do with Goldberg vs Reigns and WrestleMania 37...

