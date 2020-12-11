Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an update on star striker Sergio Aguero ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Argentina international was City's second-biggest source of goals in the top flight last season after Raheem Sterling, despite only being fit enough to start 18 games.

A series of injuries - the most significant of those involving his knee - has kept Aguero sidelined for prolonged periods over the last year, and so far this season he's managed a mere 111 minutes in the Premier League.

Manchester City travel to Old Trafford for this weekend's Manchester derby and with United currently one point better off than them in the Premier League table, Aguero's services would be a major asset for a game that could well prove to be season-defining.

Despite a goalscoring cameo in midweek against Marseille, manager Guardiola has now confirmed that Aguero isn't ready to start against United - as documented by injury specialist Ben Dinnery.

With the South American only able to be involved as a substitute at best, it's more than likely Gabriel Jesus will lead the line at Old Trafford after being rested for Wednesday's Champions League win.

Guardiola also revealed that the big casualty of the 3-0 win over Marseille, Eric Garcia, could be out of action for up to three weeks after being subbed off in the 28th minute.

Ilkay Gundogan, who came off at half-time, appears to be a doubt for Saturday's game although Guardiola will likely want him involved - the German has started City's last two Premier League games.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

No doubt, City are a more frightening prospect when they have one of the Premier League's greatest-ever goalscorers leading the line.

Jesus is a more than capable understudy but he's had fitness problems of his own this season and hasn't actually scored in any of his last five outings.

In a huge game for both clubs, Guardiola will hope the Brazilian can rediscover his scoring touch quickly. With United suffering plenty of striker issues as well this season, sharpness in front of goal could well be the deciding factor on Saturday.

