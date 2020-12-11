Man Utd add new centre-back to wanted list in 2021

Manchester United did not sign a central defender in the summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side instead spent the majority of the summer chasing Jadon Sancho, though that pursuit was ultimately doomed to failure.

Still, while Alex Telles, the left-back, arrived from Porto, there were no central defensive reinforcements.

It has left Solskjaer relying mainly on both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, particularly since the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in which Eric Bailly partnered the Englishman.

United nonetheless have struggled, conceding only one fewer goal than both Burnley and Sheffield United in the Premier League; both sides are currently in the relegation zone.

It appears that they are aware of this shortcoming however, and a new report claims that they are eyeing reinforcements.

The Manchester Evening News claims that Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White is a target, and that he has been added to a shortlist.

United are also said to be interested in RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane but White appears to be a recent addition to their list.

United want to sign a centre-back in 2021 and White can play both in defence and in defensive midfield.

Leeds United were heavily interested in signing him in the summer, having taken him on loan last season, while Liverpool and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be hovering.

White signed a new contract this season and The Sun reported in August that he is valued at £50m by the Seagulls.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

White would be a solid acquisition for United.

They definitely need defensive reinforcements and the Brighton man has shown his ability in his first season in the Premier League.

Per WhoScored, he averages 2.1 tackles per game in the league, two interceptions, and 1.5 clearances, while also having a passing accuracy of 81.2%.

This is a very calm, assured defender who backs himself to win the ball from his opponent, and succeeds more often than not.

If United can beat Leeds and Liverpool to the punch, White would surely be a lower-cost signing than both Upamecano and Varane, and one who would nevertheless have a huge impact.

