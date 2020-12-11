Harry Maguire has struggled to live up to expectation since his move to Manchester United.

The centre-back joined the Red Devils from Leicester City in an £80m deal, making him the most expensive defender of all time.

Maguire is now United's captain, but some of his performances have left a lot to be desired.

There have certainly been numerous occasions when the England international has turned in displays befitting of a world-class defender.

However, there have also been far too many examples of 'Sunday League defending' from Maguire during his short United career.

His latest mistake came in the club's 3-2 defeat away at RB Leipzig, the Englishman failing to clear a cross into the box and allowing Justin Kluivert to fire past a hapless David De Gea.

In the aftermath of that game, one United fan has created a video compilation entitled 'Harry Maguire Post Lockdown Highlights'.

Needless to say, it doesn't make for great viewing if you're the United captain and you can take a look at the footage for yourself below.

We apologise for the profanity in both the Twitter handle and the video itself...

Harry Maguire Post Lockdown Highlights

Oh dear. When you spend £80m on a defender, you don't expect them to produce a two-minute blooper reel in such a short space of time.

We still don't know how his manhandling of Cesar Azpilicueta didn't result in a penalty for Chelsea...

Many United fans have responded to the viral video of Maguire's inept defending, one commenting: "I have to watch this bloke play twice a week."

Another added: "I don't even hate Maguire but I must say that spending £80m on him was one of the maddest decisions this club has ever made."

There's no getting away from the fact that the signing of Maguire has not had the impact the United hierarchy were desperate for.

It was hoped the former Hull City man would fix Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's leaky defence, but that hasn't been the case thus far.

The 27-year-old still has time on his side, though.

