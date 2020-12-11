Spurs outcast could leave on loan in January with Euro giants hovering

Dele Alli remains out of the Tottenham Hotspur reckoning.

Jose Mourinho’s side took on Royal Antwerp in their final Europa League game on Thursday night and recorded a 2-0 win, sealing their progression into the knockout rounds as group winners.

Mourinho rotated his squad for the encounter, with the likes of Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, and Japhet Tanganga playing against the Belgian side.

Alli was on the bench but he did not come on, and was even seen to head down the tunnel after Mourinho made his fifth substitution, with Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Steven Bergwijn, and Tanguy Ndombele coming off the bench.

He did come back to watch the end of the game but it felt significant that he was not even given a single minute in a game where Spurs were merely trying to finish top of the group.

And The Daily Mail now reports that Alli could well leave the club in the January transfer window, with PSG monitoring his situation and readying a loan bid.

The French club made offers for Alli in the summer transfer window but saw their approaches knocked back by chairman Daniel Levy.

Now, though, it has become clear that manager Mourinho simply does not have the England international in his plans, as he has not started a league game since the opening day against Everton.

The player himself is said to be open to leaving as he looks to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championships at the end of the season.

The report states that PSG believe they will sign the 24-year-old, who has scored twice this season, against LASK in the Europa League and Maccabi Haifa in Europa League qualification.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is fast becoming a sideshow.

Alli has not been in the match day squad in the league since the 6-1 win over Manchester United, when he played a total of 21 minutes.

PSG are clearly an exceptional team and there is every reason to believe that Alli will want the move.

After all, they are playing Champions League football and are almost guaranteed to win Ligue 1 this term.

Letting him go at this point, especially on loan, seems like the only logical outcome of this saga here, and a move to PSG could suit all parties.

News Now - Sport News