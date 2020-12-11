We are just one night away from Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev, but things have already started to heat up.

This afternoon played host to the weigh-in for the event and despite there being no fans present to rile the boxers up, they did a good job of doing that themselves.

After the Bulgarian got his job out the way, he stepped to one side as the champion made his way to the scales.

However, that was when things started to get heated.

Something was clearly said between Joshua and Pulev, as the pairs exchanged verbals, even with both donning masks because of the current coronavirus fears.

At the time it wasn't clear what was said between the boxers, but a new video has since been posted which shows us exactly what was said between the pair.

It's very clear to tell that AJ was warning the Bulgarian to stop talking, insisting that he talks too much, while in response, the challenger was telling Joshua his days as champion are numbered.

As you can see from the clip above, things were getting pretty tasty and heated between the pair, which is a major difference to AJ's usual weigh-ins and press conferences.

It's very rare we see the champ lose his cool and show some anger, but that was all different this time around.

Maybe it shows that he's worked up for the fight, which could mean one of two things. He's ready for business and will look to get Pulev out of there immediately, or he's been rattled by the Bulgarian, who could cause an almighty upset... AJ and upset? We've been there before after all!

One thing is for sure, the world of boxing will be tuning in tomorrow night to see what AJ turns up.

Will it be the one that shockingly lost to Andy Ruiz Jr? Or will it be the one that has knocked out many early on?

Time will tell.

Surely we're not alone in thinking we want Joshua to get the job done, however, so that we can then prepare ourselves for a certain AJ vs Tyson Fury double header in 2021!

