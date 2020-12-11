Arsenal eyeing swoop for PL defender Arteta knows well

Arsenal are in the market for reinforcements.

The Gunners have been struggling this season and currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

They lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby earlier this week and are currently on a run of four games without a win in the top-flight.

They did beat Dundalk 4-2 in the Europa League on Thursday night as Mikel Arteta rotated his squad, including the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny, Pablo Mari, and Joe Willock in the starting XI.

Nevertheless, they will be looking to get back to winning ways domestically this weekend when they take on Burnley in the top-flight.

A win would could take them as high as 11th, should other results go their way, but a defeat could actually see them drop to 16th.

It is little surprise, then, that they are in the market for potential acquisitions.

The Sun reports that Arteta is a big fan of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and is monitoring his situation at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spain international has already turned down a new contract at City as he looked to move to Barcelona in the summer, but no deal was concluded.

Barca are in dire financial straits and, per the report, were unable to raise the £13.5m they needed to buy Garcia.

He will be a free agent next summer and while Barca will still be interested, both Arsenal and Real Madrid are also looking to snap him up.

Garcia has made a total of 30 appearances for City and has won four caps for Spain.

He has played just three times in the top-flight this term but he wants regular first-team football; Arteta may wait until the summer, though, as he looks to shift some of the unwanted centre-backs in his squad.

Both Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi have deals that expire in the summer, so they could make way, leaving room for Garcia.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Garcia, who is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, would be a really interesting signing for Arsenal.

Arteta worked with his compatriot when he was at City, and Garcia is clearly a feted prospect.

Last season, he made a total of 13 appearances in the Premier League and, per WhoScored, averaged 0.5 tackles per game, 1.4 interceptions, 2.4 clearances, and a passing accuracy of 93.1%.

Of course, those numbers have to be taken with something of a pinch of salt, because City are so dominant in possession and their defence is so often untroubled.

But Garcia is clearly an excellent player, a prospect who could blossom in north London if Arteta were to give him the minutes he so clearly desires and he would be a superb partner for Gabriel, who has become a star in north London in recent months.

