Man Utd star's huge revelation will be music to Ole's ears

Marcus Rashford has been brilliant for Manchester United for quite some time.

The striker made his debut back in the 2015/16 season, going on to score five goals in 11 league games, and is now a mainstay in the starting XI.

He has become a full England international, winning 39 caps for the Three Lions and scoring 11 goals, and is indispensable to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since his debut, he has played 232 times for United, scoring 77 goals and registering 45 assists, and is perhaps the best academy product to emerge for the Red Devils in quite some time.

He is a versatile presence who can play through the middle or on the wing and he has plenty of medals to go with his career progression.

It is worth saying here that he is only 23, but he has won the FA Cup, the League Cup, and the Europa League during his time at United, while he won the Player of the Year at the club for the 2019/20 season.

Rashford is valued at £72m by Transfermarkt and he has a contract until 2023 but there appears to be little danger of him ever trying to actually leave the club.

Indeed, he has spoken to Sports Journalists Association, as quoted by The Times, and claims that he wants to spend the entirety of his career at Old Trafford.

He said: “For me, I never look beyond United and as a kid I never looked beyond United.

“In my mind it wouldn’t sit right for me to be pulling on another shirt. I just want to do the best I can while I am here.

“Hopefully I am here for a long time.”

He also claims that United gave him plenty of support when he was a kid, something that he has not forgotten.

Rashford added: “All the good things that have happened this year have all come from Manchester United giving me the opportunity as a kid because I don’t just remember the last year or the last five years.

“I’m talking about times when nobody drove in my family and I had to get to training and United had people come and take me to the training ground and back home when I was seven, eight and nine years old.

“I am talking about the times when they put me into accommodation when my mum was struggling at home, when I was 11 years old and I was there until 16 or 17, so it is a lot deeper than what people see sometimes.

“People only see what’s been happening since I have been in the first team but the bond I have with United is much greater than just these last five years and it will for ever be greater than my actual career because they are the reason I have become a footballer.

“They have given me the opportunity to express myself and to find out that I have talent in football.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This will be music to the ears of every United fan.

Rashford has become a genuine star during his time at Old Trafford and is an electric presence.

His pace, eye for goal, and flair mean that he is a handful for any defence, as evidenced by his six goals in six Champions League games this season, along with his three goals and five assists in 10 league outings.

Last season, he scored 17 times in 31 league outings, while also adding nine assists. That’s a goal output of 26 goals in 31 games, or an involvement every 0.8 games.

That he has developed as he has is a testament to United’s academy and the ability they have to develop excellent young players.

He has not forgotten, and that means he could well become a one-club man.

