West Brom news: Club could launch transfer pursuit if former player becomes free

Goals certainly have been a problem for West Brom this season.

Indeed, with Charlie Austin reportedly unlikely to ever play for Slaven Bilic again and no player having scored more than twice in the Premier League for the Baggies, their chronic lack of firepower has been a major concern.

Next summer, however, they could move to address that.

According to the Chronicle, who were speaking to Birmingham Live's West Brom correspondent, the Baggies could be keen on making a move to bring Dwight Gayle back to the club.

"Financially it wasn't viable but if he was to become a free agent this summer there would be a lot of people at West Brom who would love to take him back, maybe on a pay-as-you-play deal,'' said Joe Chapman.

"He has had a lot of injuries and not a lot of game-time recently but he is somebody in the right environment who can have quite a bit of success still."

The striker scored 23 times in 39 Championship games during a loan stint over the course of the 2018/19 campaign, though technical director Luke Dowling cited his 'Premier League contract' as the reason as to why it was unable to keep him at the Hawthorns after failing to win promotion.

Still, the Baggies have obviously since returned to the riches of England's elite division and will receive parachute payments even if they're relegated and Gayle is due to be out of contract in 2021.

Should they be able to convince him of a starting berth - something he's not getting at Newcastle - perhaps he'd be willing to make a return upon the expiration of his contract.

