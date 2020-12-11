Crystal Palace transfer news: Price tag set for impressive target

One of Crystal Palace's key objectives right now appears to be lowering the average age of the squad.

Indeed, it's been something talked about by The Athletic and, with a raft of players out of contract in 2021, perhaps there could be something of a fresh start at Selhurst Park next season.

However, like anything, that'll come at a cost.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, any move to bring Marcus Edwards to the Eagles could cost up to £14m.

The former Spurs youngster was recently linked with Palace after re-igniting his career with a move to Vitoria Guiamares, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 23 league starts.

GIVEMESPORT have previously written about how he'd be an ideal long-term heir to Andros Townsend (who is out of contract this summer) in that he's beaten him in some key attacking metrics such as key passes, shots and dribbles per game.

Hugely rated by Mauricio Pochettino, Edwards does appear to be getting his career on track in Portugal and a £14m fee for a 22-year-old with so much of his career ahead of him does look reasonable.

Clearly, there is an element of risk involved but the plan does appear to be moving the squad onto a new phase with younger players, so paying that kind of fee for a man who could potentially fill the right-wing berth for years to come doesn't seem particularly decadent.

After all, the money saved on wages from the likes of Christian Benteke and Max Meyer when their deals expire in 2021 could free up funds, helping give Palace a new-look next season.

If he can start to fulfil at least some of the talent Pochettino talked about, Palace could have a gem in their hands should they roll the dice.

