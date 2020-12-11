Man Utd man wanted by PL rivals ahead of January loan bid

Manchester United have a rather bloated squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly has an idea of his best team and his best matchday squad but it has led to a number of high-profile casualties.

Sergio Romero, for example, has not had a look-in since the return of Dean Henderson on loan from Sheffield United.

And his Argentina compatriot, Marcos Rojo, is in the same boat.

The 30-year-old arrived at United back in 2014 and has gone on to make 122 appearances for the club, but he went on loan to Estudiantes in his native country last season.

He is clearly surplus to requirements and has yet to be included in a first-team squad this season, though he did play 45 minutes for the U23s against Everton back in October.

And now it seems he could well be offered an escape route.

The Star reports that Sheffield United are interested in the experienced Red Devils star, as they look for loan deals to bolster Chris Wilder’s squad.

The Blades are currently rock-bottom of the Premier League without a win in 11 games, and Rojo is a player who is admired among the club’s board.

His current contract expires at the end of the season, so this could be a final chance for Rojo to actually play some games before his seemingly inevitable Old Trafford exit.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The only hurdle here is whether Rojo would actually want to play for the Blades.

As mentioned, they have been in horrific form this season, taking just one point from a possible 33.

They are not completely out of it, though, and sit only six points behind Fulham, who are currently safe in 17th.

A run of form could see them climb out of trouble, then, and Rojo could be central to that.

He would surely play every week, fitness permitting, and one has to think that he would bring experience and gravitas to a backline that has shipped 18 goals thus far this term.

It may come down to the player, but this could be the best offer he gets.

