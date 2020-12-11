Liverpool given potential boost as huge transfer stumbling block emerges for Euro giants

Georginio Wijnaldum remains in the headlines as the January transfer window looms.

The Liverpool star has a contract that expires at the end of the season, and there has been plenty of talk over his future.

The Netherlands international has been heavily linked with a potential move to Barcelona, with Ronald Koeman interested in taking him to Camp Nou.

There were plenty of reports in the summer suggesting that Barca would make a move but no bid was formalised or accepted by the Reds.

Wijnaldum has gone on to make 18 appearances in all competitions, scoring in the 4-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, it does not seem that Barca’s interest has gone away.

Sport Witness carries a report from Mundo Deportivo explaining that Koeman views Wijnaldum as his ideal target.

He is hopeful of strengthening his midfield and believes that he needs a player who can start moves from his own half and then get forward to potentially finish it off.

Wijnaldum is seen as the perfect player to do that but the kicker here is that the Catalan club can’t afford it at this point.

Barcelona are in dire financial straits and it seems they will target a centre-back and a forward in January, though they are likely to be budget signings.

Wijnaldum could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, but it seems Liverpool have a large window of opportunity to convince him to stay.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The door is open for the Reds here.

Wijnaldum is clearly an excellent player and has been integral to manager Jurgen Klopp, playing a key role in their Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

The Netherlands international may believe that a move to Barca is the best step forward for his career.

But clearly, the Spanish club can’t afford the deal, so they are patiently waiting to see if he decides to move on for nothing.

Liverpool, then, can try to convince him to stay and offer him a new contract; they should pull out all the stops sooner rather than later.

