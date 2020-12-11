Tottenham latest news: Jose Mourinho's relationship with key star revealed

One of the major talking points about Tottenham Hotspur's successful first full season under Jose Mourinho has been the redemption of Tanguy Ndombele.

The enigmatic Frenchman was publicly criticised by the self-proclaimed 'Special One' against Burnley in March and duly played little part of the rest of the campaign, even after the restart.

Still, the club's record signing has seemingly found a new lease of life this time around and has played in every Premier League game in which he's been available.

That kind of turnaround is fairly remarkable and ESPN have shed some further light into his situation behind the scenes.

They claim that the relationship between player and manager is still 'not totally perfect' after the former Lyon man ruled himself out of the win over Arsenal late in the day, with Ndombele also said to be frustrated at not playing a full 90 minutes once in the league this season.

However, their working bond is still understood to have been better than its ever been despite those flash points after the pair sat down before the start of the campaign to discuss their differences.

If Ndombele can keep producing, whether the relationship between the two is absolutely perfect doesn't really matter.

Obviously, fallings out wouldn't be ideal, but the situation now looks to be bringing the best out of Tottenham's club-record investment, whose slaloming dribble against Chelsea is said to have impressed the club's coaching staff.

Such a marked improvement has been remarkable and if Ndombele can progress from here, the rest of Tottenham's season looks bright.

