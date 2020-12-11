Man Utd's summer signing reveals he snubbed Serie A moves

Edinson Cavani moved to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The Uruguay international moved to Old Trafford in October on a free transfer and has had a serious impact during his short-lived time at the club.

The 33-year-old has made six appearances in the Premier League, though only one has been a start.

Still, he came off the bench to score in the 3-1 win over Everton and then hit a brace against Southampton as United came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Still, it seems that he could well have gone elsewhere.

Cavani has now admitted that he could have returned to Italy after leaving French club PSG.

He played for Palermo and Napoli in Serie A and was given the chance to return to Serie A, with Juventus apparently offering him a contract.

Speaking to Mondo Napoli, as transcribed by Sport Witness, he was asked about his time at the Neapolitan club and whether he wanted to say anything to the supporters.

He said: “Only thank you. I will always be grateful to them. It’s for this reason that I said no to many Italian clubs including Juventus, who called me often, and Inter too.

“I couldn’t do such a thing to the Neapolitans. If I think of Naples, I think of joy, because I know that I have done so much for them and they continue to pay tribute to me.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Cavani has clearly made the right decision for himself.

A move to the Premier League sees him seize the opportunity to play in England for the first time in his career.

He has already hit the goal trail and has proved his importance to United, and he would likely have been a star at either Juve or Inter.

Still, he has done the right thing, continuing to respect Napoli, where he scored 104 goals in 138 games between 2010 and 2013.

There are no losers here.

News Now - Sport News