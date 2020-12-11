Everton tried to swap £27m-rated man for Serie A ace

Everton made a number of big summer signings ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Toffees made significant moves to strengthen their squad, bringing in the likes of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Ben Godfrey, and Niels Nkounkou.

However, it seems that they didn’t get a number of their targets in that window.

Ancelotti’s side have struggled in recent weeks and are currently ninth in the Premier League table, having won just one of their last seven games.

They drew 2-2 with Liverpool, lost 2-0 to Southampton, 2-1 to Newcastle United, 3-1 to Manchester United, and 1-0 to Leeds United.

They did beat Fulham 3-2 but drew 1-1 with Burnley last time out.

This weekend, they will take on Chelsea at Goodison Park, before games against Leicester City and Arsenal, meaning their fixtures do not exactly get any easier.

A new report, though, claims that the Toffees were willing to swap Lucas Digne for Adrien Rabiot in the summer.

Sport Witness carries a report from Calciomercato, who claim that the left-back could have been exchanged for the midfielder in the most recent window.

Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of Rabiot and the proposal was not an official bid, more a conversation point between the two clubs.

The France international is now likely to remain in Italy, though, as he has played in all but one of their Serie A games this season.

Digne remains an integral member of the Everton squad, too, playing eight times in the league and laying on two assists. He is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is odd.

Digne is the only proper senior left-back at the club, with Nkounkou his only real back-up.

Exchanging Digne for a midfielder, especially given Everton’s summer signings, makes next to no sense whatsoever.

It may be that Ancelotti is a fan of Rabiot, but swapping Digne for him would have left a gigantic hole in the Italian’s squad.

Take this with a huge pinch of salt, then.

