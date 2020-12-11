Pundit makes intriguing contract claim about Rangers man

Rangers have been in exceptional form this season.

Steven Gerrard’s side are currently top of the Scottish Premiership and have yet to lose a game in the top-flight.

In their eight home games, they have won all eight and have scored 28 goals, with zero goals conceded.

They have won six and drawn two, scoring 17 goals and conceding three.

In addition to that, they have also secured safe passage into the Europa League, and one player who has been central to that run is Allan McGregor.

The goalkeeper is 38 and he has a contract that expires at the end of the season but he has made 15 appearances in all competitions.

He has made seven starts in the Scottish Premiership and has conceded just once, in the 5-1 win over Motherwell.

And Alan Hutton, the former Rangers defender, believes that McGregor has been such a fine servant that he deserves a contract that runs until he chooses to retire.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Even though he’s my best friend, take that out of it, I mean, I would literally give him a contract until he wanted to retire, that’s how highly I rate him.

“He’s a leading figure, he’s in a good place right now, he’s very fit, he looks after himself. He’s another one, an integral part of that squad as well.

“I would want to tie him down and for me, I would just keep it rolling, he is that good, that good at the moment so it wouldn’t surprise me if they wanted to sign him for at least another year.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Hutton is right here.

McGregor has been a truly exceptional servant to the club, having rejoined the club back in 2018, having previously been at Ibrox between 2001 and 2012.

And his powers clearly aren’t on the wane.

Under Steven Gerrard, Rangers have conceded just three goals in 16 games, and McGregor has only shipped one of them.

With him set to turn 39 in January, giving him a deal that can only expire when he chooses to hang up the gloves makes all the sense in the world.

