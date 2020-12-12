Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently committed his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract.

Since arriving in 2016, he's turned them into a European powerhouse, delivering two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups.

But one trophy still alludes City. The Champions League.

Despite signing some of the world's best players and dominating in the English top-flight, the Citizens simply haven't come close to winning the European Cup.

In the previous three seasons, they've only gone as far as the quarter-final stage before being knocked out.

Surely, that will change soon. Especially with Guardiola committing his future to Man City. He wants to win the Champions League and probably won't quit until he does.

Doing so would require a few fresh faces, it seems.

Lionel Messi will be leaving Barcelona when his contract expires next summer - and it's said his preferred destination is Manchester - and a reunion with his former manager.

But the Argentine might not be the only player Pep brings in.

According to The Times, Man City will enter the race to sign Erling Haaland.

Guardiola wants to 'reinvigorate' his squad next season and the prolific 20-year-old striker is one of the players being considered.

The Norwegian is contracted at Borussia Dortmund until 2024, but some of the biggest clubs in Europe - including Real Madrid and Manchester United - are interested in signing him.

Haaland has a £68.7 million release clause in his deal, but that only becomes active at the end of the 2021-22 season.

To beat other clubs to his signature, Man City are ready to buy him next summer, even though Dortmund will likely demand a higher fee - he's currently rated at £90m on Transfermarkt.

But given how impressive the young striker has been in Germany, it would almost certainly be worth paying over the odds to secure his signature.

With Sergio Aguero coming to the end of his career, signing a young replacement - who already has 23 goals in 19 games for club and country this season - is a no brainer.

Just imagine Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Messi linking up next season...

