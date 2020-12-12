FIFA 21 hasn't exactly got the best of reputations.

Just one month ago, it was rated a lousy 0.8/10 by gamers on Metacritic, with negative reviews flooding in.

Many fans are upset about the number of glitches present in this year's title, while others believe the franchise has been scripted for many, many years.

Some glitches completely ruin the game - like the 'unsavable shot' exploit that went viral a few days ago.

If you're not aware, the player can score almost every time by flicking the ball in the air with the analogue stick and then chipping it over the goalkeeper while the ball is off the ground.

Don't believe us? Check out the video below:

While that glitch simply ruins the game for both players, others are just bizarre - and the strangest yet may have just been found.

Reddit user 'tealyg99' recently posted a clip of his goalkeeper stuck behind the net after winning a free-kick on his own goal line during a squad battles game.

In the video, the 'keeper can be seen just kicking air - rather than the ball - and frustratingly, isn't able to restart the game at all. Check it out below:

Rather frustratingly, 'tealyg99' said that he had to play a ridiculous 38 minutes of added before eventually disconnecting.

It's not just in squad battles that this glitch appears, with another gamer confirming it happened to them on Division Rivals too.

While EA Sports are busy hyping the release of FIFA 21 on next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, it's important to remember that many players are still on PS4 and Xbox One.

The game on current-gen is so glitchy that it risks turning fans off even moving to next-gen once they can get their hands on the new console.

EA need to fix these issues, and they need to do it quickly.

News Now - Sport News