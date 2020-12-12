Raul Meireles' one season at Liverpool in 2010/11 is rarely ever brought up in the present day.

From a strictly statistical perspective, the Portuguese's short time with the Reds is nothing to write home about.

Meireles played 33 times in the Premier League for the Reds, scoring five goals and contributing five assists during that stretch.

It was a more-than decent campaign from the eccentric midfielder, but 11 goal contributions is certainly not award-worthy, right?

Well, we're about to throw a curveball your way for this week's edition of 'The Streets Won't Forget'.

Meireles' performances at the heart of Liverpool's midfield throughout the 2010/11 season amazingly secured him the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award.

Dimitar Berbatov may have scored 20 goals to secure the title for Manchester United, but the Bulgarian missed out on the accolade - as did the in-form Samir Nasri.

Meireles' individual triumph is certainly one of the strangest in Premier League history.

However, for a brief period under Kenny Dalglish - who had stepped in as manager after Roy Hodgson was sacked - Meireles was in the form of his career.

In fact, all five of his Premier League goals for Liverpool came under the Scotsman's leadership and one was a textbook long-range volley away at Wolves.

Meireles' stunner vs Wolves

Pick that one out!

A goal that good is surely award-worthy, right? Shortly after his worldie versus Wolves, Meireles scored in three consecutive games against Stoke, Chelsea and Wigan.

The strike against the latter came on February 12 and that would be the last time the midfield maverick would ripple the net in a Liverpool jersey.

Remember when we said 'brief period' a little while back when referring to Meireles' world-class form? Yeah, we really weren't kidding.

Despite reverting back to a pretty average Premier League midfielder after being named the PFA Player of the Month for February, Meireles collected one of the division's most prestigious individual awards a few months later.

Bizarre, right? What makes the whole scenario even weirder is the fact that Lucas Leiva was named as Liverpool's Player of the Year for the 2010/11 season.

Yet it's Meireles who sits alongside legendary figures like Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Thierry Henry as a winner of the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award.

How could the streets ever forget such a wonderfully peculiar thing, eh?

