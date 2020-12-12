Vince McMahon is reportedly unhappy with at least five of his main roster WWE stars.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the Chairman and CEO recently 'threw a fit' about the working ability of some 'big guys' on SmackDown and RAW.

He was so upset, in fact, that he sent those five wrestlers back to the Performance Center to undergo two training classes per week, in order to 'refine' their in-ring skills.

These lessons will be taught by WWE Producer Adam Pearce and RAW Superstar Drew Gulak.

While the original report did not state which names have been ordered back to the PC, PWInsider have provided an update.

The website claims that Keith Lee, Otis, Dabba-Kato, Mace of RETRIBUTION (Dio Maddin) and AJ Styles' bodyguard Omos have all been told to take extra training sessions.

One name on that list will shock WWE fans more than the others... Keith Lee.

Since being called up to RAW, 'Limitless' has found himself in the spotlight.

He's already beaten the likes of Randy Orton, Elias and Bobby Lashley and was the man that eliminated Jey Uso to give Team RAW the victory at Survivor Series.

On top of that, rumours suggest he could be involved in a triple threat match with Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania next year.

So why on earth has McMahon put Lee in this position only to send him back to the Performance Center for extra training?

It's fair to say WWE fans are absolutely baffled by the decision too.

"Sending Keith Lee to the PC to learn how to wrestle is like sending Freddie Mercury to vocal school so he can learn how to sing," one tweeted.

"Keith Lee back at the PC to 'refine' his in-ring skills. The world has officially gone absolutely mental," another added.

A third wrote: "I don't normally get upset... But FOR F*** SAKE!!! If Keith Lee is being sent back to the Performance Center that is a complete joke!!!"

It really does seem absurd that WWE have sent Lee back to the Performance Center, especially after the start he's made to life on main roster. Still, it can only be a good thing... right?

