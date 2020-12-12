Arsenal news: Mikel Arteta remains one of the most trusted figures at the club

It'd be fair to say things aren't going well at Arsenal.

Enduring their worst start to a campaign in 39 years, the glory days of the early Mikel Arteta reign seem a long while ago now.

Life at the Emirates looks a struggle right now ahead of their clash with Burnley, though reports from EuroSport have suggested little is about to change.

According to their report, the Spaniard is actually one of the most trusted figures at the club and that the Kroenke family have full faith in his footballing expertise.

Even in light of the struggles this season, Arteta doesn't appear to be going anywhere as Arsenal build around him and his project, having recently changed his job title from head coach to manager.

His influence is said to run through the club and he's understood to have a major say in pretty much everything football related.

While things have been difficult, it does seem sensible to back Arteta.

He's already proven he can win things and has significantly improved the spine of the side through the signings of Gabriel and Thomas Partey, so isn't without success in North London.

Veering from one manager to another will do little to ensure long-term success and sporting director Edu has spoken of the club's long-term vision, something clearly important to the club at the moment.

They've already gone through a manager in their transition from the Arsene Wenger era with little success and, given the fact they're unlikely to outspend the rest of the top six in the Premier League, could surely do with a plan to work towards over the next few years.

Arteta's early success should have built up some credit in the bank and, with Mesut Ozil's contract soon to expire, perhaps 2021 could offer the chance to strengthen even further.

