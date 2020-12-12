Anthony Joshua has revealed that he does not plan to take the knee before his heavyweight title fight with Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night.

The unified champion will be stepping inside the squared circle for the first time in over a year when he faces his Bulgarian challenger at Wembley Arena.

However, he has not been completely out of the spotlight during that period. The 31-year-old took part in an anti-racism march back in June to show support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Taking the knee has become commonplace across a number of sports in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in the US in May.

Yet Joshua has opted to do things differently on this occasion. Whilst acknowledging that taking a knee remains an important image for the world to see, he has stated that he is working behind the scenes to send out his own message on the situation.

"No, I won't take the knee.

"I'm trying to do more tangible things. What we're trying to do is create a union to support British culture, that's important to showcase people from the Afro-Caribbean community as valuable members of British society.

I think that's more important, that's what we're working on at the minute with different athletes, different people, different places.

"Taking a knee is important, 100 per cent, but for me, personally, I'm doing something different this time around," he told SPORTbible.

Joshua appears fully focused on his upcoming fight, hoping to ensure that he avoids any more unwanted slip-ups.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist was famously beaten by underdog Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019, before exacting revenge six months later.

Taking to the scales on Friday, 'AJ' looked in prime condition, weighing in at 240.8lbs.

His opponent was just a pound lighter and could offer a stern test to the imposing champion. Pulev has only been beaten once in his professional career, losing out to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

Should Joshua get past Pulev, it could set up a mouthwatering showdown with fellow Brit Tyson Fury, as both men aim to stamp their authority as the undisputed champion of the division.

News Now - Sport News