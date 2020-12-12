According to a report from 90min, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala's services have been offered to the Premier League's big six - including former suitors Tottenham.

Spurs were one of the clubs chasing the Argentina international in 2019 but he ultimately elected to stay on in Turin and fight his way back into first-team reckoning.

He managed to do so last season but hasn't been an automatic starter under Andrea Pirlo this term, picking up just 361 minutes' worth of action in Serie A.

As a consequence, it is claimed Dybala's representatives have alerted the Premier League's big six to the potential of a move away from Juventus in 2021 - something that's certainly plausible considering his contract is about to enter its final 18 months.

Remaining at Juventus and signing a new deal hasn't been ruled out either, but as an attacker of well-established pedigree, its likely at least one suitor will emerge from the pool of elite Premier League clubs.

Dybala is valued at £72m by Transfermarkt although the assumption is that he'll come for cheaper than that, considering his contract situation and declining status within Juve's first-team squad.

But the ultimate question from Tottenham's perspective is whether this revelation should inspire them to revive their interest in the 27-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Kobe Tong and Harry Sherlock look to answer that conundrum below...

Kobe Tong

"Not for me. I think Dybala would've been a great signing for Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs, but a dice not worth rolling for the Jose Mourinho regime.

"Dybala is the exact sort of luxury player, practically defined by his inconsistency, that couldn’t look more incongruous with the philosophy of grinding down teams that ‘The Special One’ is fostering in north London.

"It’s one of those instances where you’d be forgiven for being seduced by the prospect of signing someone with Dybala’s talent and reputation without actually assessing his suitability to the system.

"Besides, Spurs happen to have the world’s second-best number nine in the position Dybala has frequented the most this season."

Harry Sherlock

"Spurs still need that creative fulcrum in their team.

"Yes, Harry Kane has been on fire this season and giving out assists like Santa is about to give out gifts, but he remains a world-class central striker, and bringing Dybala in would allow Kane to get back to doing what he truly does best: scoring goals.

"Dybala, after all, scored 11 goals and registered 11 assists in Serie A last season. Adding that kind of output into a Spurs team featuring both Son Heung-Min and Kane would be truly deadly, and could be just the boost Spurs need to keep that title challenge going.

"They missed out on Bruno Fernandes last summer; Dybala could become Spurs' very own Fernandes at the new White Hart Lane."

Christy Malyan

"Dybala is one of those players who has constantly threatened to establish himself as one of the top attacking forces in the world and yet never quite managed it.

"At 27, maybe he's about to truly come into his own but I'm not convinced Jose Mourinho is the best manager to make that happen. His style isn't naturally suited to the Portuguese's and he'd be a better fit for someone like Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola.

"That being said, having another attacking option who can both score and create certainly wouldn't be a bad thing. Spurs still haven't directly replaced Christian Eriksen and while recent evidence suggests they don't need to, Dybala's ability to sit behind the centre-forward would bring something a little different to the squad.

"If the price is right then it could be an experiment worth pursuing."

