The Champions League has turned out the lights for 2020 and other football competitions like the Premier League won't be far behind.

The beautiful game hardly gets a break over the Christmas period - frankly, things intensify in England - but I think everybody in football deserves a breather after the chaos of the last 12 months.

To say it's been an unprecedented year would be quite the understatement with most top-level football spending months away from our screens and games being played behind closed doors.

Tough year for football

As a result, we'll always look back on the events of 2020 with an asterisk in our mind, though there can be no denying that Robert Lewandowski has been the best in the business regardless.

But aside from everything to do with Bayern Munich having been fantastic since the turn of the year, there have been plenty of up and down performances from both big clubs and players.

For today, we're looking at the latter, because although nobody can truly claim to have had a fantastic 2020, there have been some players whose years have been much worse than others.

Players who struggled in 2020

Enter HITC Sport. Presenter 'The Irish Guy' decided to look at some of the players who have flagged the most in 2020 through the unique prism of ages between 18 and 40 years old.

From youngsters, veterans and players supposed to be in their prime all going their respective problems, check out the full video below and keep scrolling for our breakdown of the picks:

18 years old: Troy Parrott

The second-coming of Robbie Keane was only gifted a single minute of Premier League football by Jose Mourinho in 2020 and missed a penalty during Tottenham's FA Cup exit against Norwich City.

19 years old: Gabriel Martinelli

Poor Martinelli, who was named 'talent of the century' by Jurgen Klopp, has had his 2020 side-swiped by injury, playing just nine games and only just returning due to a serious knee problem.

20 years old: Rhian Brewster

This seems a tad harsh considering Brewster enjoyed a fantastic loan spell at Swansea City, but a Community Shield penalty miss, Liverpool exit and slow start at Sheffield United sees him picked.

21 years old: Gedson Fernandes

It's bonkers to think that one of Mourinho's first Spurs signings is still yet to start a Premier League game, only making the squad once this season, while also missing a crucial spot-kick in the FA Cup.

22 years old: Luka Jovic

Jovic's fall from grace between Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid has been painful to watch, starting just eight games in 2020 and finding the net once. The worst signing over £50 million ever.

23 years old: Harry Wilson

This should have been the year that Wilson broke out at Liverpool but instead, he was relegated with Bournemouth, missed a penalty in his only Reds appearance and was loaned out to Cardiff City.

24 years old: Dele Alli

Considering how brilliantly Alli started under Mourinho, it's been gutting to see him score just two Premier League goals in 2020, miss out on a PSG move and start just one league game in 2020/21.

25 years old: Thomas Lemar

Not the worst year on the list by any means, but Lemar has only started three games in Atletico's bid for the La Liga title and only notched his first league goal of the last 12 months last week.

26 years old: Kepa Arrizabalaga

It's a pretty bad look when you're the world-record goalkeeper and spent the year being repeatedly dropped for both Willy Caballero and Edouard Mendy with one of the worst save percentages in Premier League history.

27 years old: Jesse Lingard

It's been sad to watch the United wizard play just over an hour of Premier League football since New Year's Day, bagging only two goals, one at Tranmere Rovers, and a single assist all year.

28 years old: Christian Eriksen

Eriksen should be in the form of his life at 28 years old, not being made to look silly for forcing a Spurs exit by warming the bench, give or take three league starts, for Inter Milan this season.

29 years old: Eden Hazard

Hazard has barely played more than a season for Los Blancos, but already has an eye-watering nine injuries on his record at the club, being reduced to just 12 starts and one league goal in 2020.

30 years old: Mario Balotelli

It's mind-blowing to think that Balotelli has fallen from scoring in Euro semi-finals and assisting Manchester City's title-winning goal to signing for Serie B side Monzo in the space of eight years.

31 years old: Jasper Cillessen

After three years on the bench at Barcelona, things hardly improved when Cillessen became the fifth-most expensive keeper in history, struggling with a hip injury and losing his place at Valencia.

32 years old: Mesut Ozil

It remains borderline staggering that an Arsenal side languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table have relegated their most technically-gifted player from their 25-man squad - crazy.

33 years old: Arturo Vidal

Vidal was made to look like a complete mug when his 'best team in the world' lost 8-2 to Bayern and although he's stared solidly at Inter, we still can't get over his bonkers Champions League red card.

34 years old: Mario Mandzukic

It's been a pretty jarring fall from grace for Mandzukic this year: leaving Juventus for Al-Duhail SC, scoring just two goals in 10 games, getting his contract terminated and still being a free agent.

35 years old: Wayne Rooney

Let's face it, seeing United and England's record goalscorer in a Championship relegation battle has been seriously bizarre, but his 2020 could still look up if he's given his first shot in management.

36 years old: Obafemi Martins

After two years in the footballing wilderness, Martins lasted just six weeks at Shanghai Shenhua, before having his contract terminated and moving to Wuhan Zall in the Chinese second tier.

37 years old: Yaya Toure

Nobody actually knows whether Toure is retired or not, but leaving Qingdao Huanghai only to receive no job offers, train with Leyton Orient and get sacked by Soccer Aid is hardly a good look.

38 years old: Rodrigo Palacio

In fairness to Palacio, still playing regularly in the Italian top flight at nearly 40 years old is good going, but only scoring three goals in 21 appearances is hardly the form of his Argentina prime.

39 years old: Willy Caballero

A little harsh, to be honest, because making 16 appearances between the sticks for Chelsea at Caballero's age is nothing to be sniffed at, though he has shipped 23 goals during those games.

40 years old: Nobody

Oh... yeh.. ok, that was a slightly underwhelming end to proceedings, but 40 is a rounder number than 39, to be fair. I guess I'll just write some nonsense here la da da da - how's your day been?

News Now - Sport News