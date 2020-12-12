Lionel Messi's time at Barcelona is almost up.

The icon - regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time - was set to wave goodbye to Camp Nou earlier this year before making a late U-turn to stay at the club.

He only did so to avoid forcing an exit through the courtroom and will instead play out the final year of his contract in order to leave respectfully.

While Messi has committed himself to the 2020/21 campaign, it seems his ongoing saga is having an adverse effect on the dressing room.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, his teammates feel 'unsettled' and 'undervalued' by the Argentine.

That has led to Messi himself feeling 'alone' at the club and when the captain is isolated, that's a huge problem.

He was, of course, left upset earlier when Luis Suarez, one of his closest friends, was forced out of the door.

Working in that environment is no doubt challenging for everyone and results have really suffered this season.

Barcelona have had a stop-start season, winning just four of their opening 10 La Liga matches, leaving them ninth in the table.

In the Champions League on Tuesday, the Blaugrana were battered by Juventus at Camp Nou and had to settle for second place in their group.

While things aren't ideal, Mundo's report adds that Messi is still completely committed to the cause, as you'd expect, but he's just struggling to drag his team through games like he used to.

At 33, it's natural that his influence on the pitch will reduce - he simply isn't at his peak anymore.

But the Argentine needs help from his teammates. If they really are feeling 'undervalued', then it's unlikely the results will improve anytime soon.

This certainly wouldn't have been how Messi pictured his final season at Barcelona going.

