It was officially announced earlier this month that Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will face each other in an exhibition contest in February 2021.

For some, the bout may not make a lot of sense. After all, Paul is a relative novice, having had just one professional fight to date.

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather retired with a record of 50-0, and is widely regarded as one of the finest boxers the sports has ever seen.

Is it just a money grab from both men? Well, perhaps not.

According to entertainment reporter Daniel Keem, he has recently been made aware of how much each fighter will be making.

Unsurprisingly, Mayweather will be earning the lion's share of the money, whilst Paul looks set to take home a relatively small purse for his night's work.

Talking on his YouTube channel DramaAlert, Keem said: "My sources are pretty dead on. And my source gave me a text message yesterday saying Mayweather is getting paid £5 million up front and 50% of all the sales of the pay-per-view.

"Logan is only getting paid $200,000 up front and only 5% of all the sales of the pay-per-view."

Mayweather made $9m for his contest with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa back in 2018. Whilst his guaranteed number is lower for this fight, he is clearly expecting the PPV sales to take him past that figure.

Last month's PPV showdown between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. garnered plenty of attention, gaining a reported 1.6m buys. Mayweather is backing himself to prove just as popular.

However, Paul's fee may shock some people. Paul earned $900,000 for his fight against KSI last year, which he lost by split decision.

Why has he agreed to a major pay-cut against Mayweather? Keem thinks he has the answer.

"I personally think it's clout. This is going to be such a big match, he might not make a ton of money with this contract - but it might be worth it for him to have the opportunity to be a legend," he said.

Paul certainly could earn legendary status if he tests Mayweather in a way that few expect him to.

Will his gamble pay off? We will find out in February.

