Roman Reigns might have his hands full with Kevin Owens on SmackDown at the moment, but it seems WWE are planning him an even bigger storyline for WrestleMania.

No, it's not The Rock... sadly.

But according to reports, 'The Tribal Chief' will apparently face another wrestling icon... Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Now, these suggestions were met with negative reactions from some fans, but putting Reigns against the WCW legend wouldn't actually be a bad idea.

Especially if the Universal Champion goes over, much like Braun Strowman did earlier this year.

While it's not a match that fans have been clamouring for, like Roman vs The Rock, Goldberg has explained why his bout with Reigns simply 'needs to happen'.

"If the Roman Reigns match isn't the match at the top of my priority list, then I wouldn't be Goldberg," he told Bleacher Report.

"That's a match that needs to happen. It's a match that's needed to happen for a very long period of time.

"I wish I would've been able to have that match 10 years ago. People in hell want ice water, too.

"You can't have everything the way you want it, but I think I can still be a very formidable opponent for him. Georgia will always be better than Georgia Tech at the end of the day, anyway."

So, Goldberg thinks he can still go toe-to-toe with WWE's top star and even wants to reignite that old college football rivalry of Georgia vs Georgia Tech.

Despite being 53-years-old now, 'Bill' also explained that he has plenty left in the tank.

"As long as my body can still do it, I'm still going to do it. There are a lot of things that come into consideration, and at the end of the day, I'm a businessman," he continued.

"I do what I got to do to stay afloat and stay out there. I don't see myself hanging it up any time soon, but then again, I also don't see myself wrestling until I'm 60."

Strap in WWE fans, it sounds like we've got a few more years of Goldberg left... and his next match will likely be against Reigns.

