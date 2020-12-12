UFC president Dana White has taken a fresh swipe at boxing in the aftermath of the news that Floyd Mayweather will take on YouTube sensation Logan Paul in February.

White has spoken openly in the past about wanting to create his own legacy in boxing. However, he is yet to make waves in the sport, with this year's coronavirus pandemic hardly helping matters.

The 51-year-old has now revealed that his plans are on hold, and he does not expect to make his mark in the near future due to the issues that boxing currently faces.

"Yeah, I'm not doing anything [in boxing] any time soon.

"Never did I say that I was doing anything, but I've been looking and kicking the tires of boxing for the last couple of years.

"The reason you've never seen me do anything is because that's how screwed up and broken it is. That's what a mess it is. It's going to require so much time, money, and the whole thing needs to be rebuilt and restructured," he told The Sports Network's Aaron Bronsteter.



The Mayweather vs. Paul fight has clearly irked White.

Mayweather retired in 2017 with a 50-0 record, but did return to dispatch Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa inside a round in an exhibition bout the following year.

White is expecting another mismatch to take place, and views this as a damning indictment of the sport.

"When you're in a situation where, this Mayweather [fight with Logan Paul] does more buys than [Tyson] Fury versus [Deontay] Wilder or some of these legitimate big fights, it's pretty scary.

"When people ask me what's the state of boxing right now, that's where it's at," he added.

Paul has only had one professional fight, which he lost to fellow YouTuber KSI via split decision last year.

He is set to enter the Mayweather contest as a massive underdog. Can he pull off the upset of the century?

White certainly doesn't seem to think so!

