Anthony Joshua has sent a clear message to his opponent Kubrat Pulev ahead of their fight tonight.

After his shaky contest with Andy Ruiz Jr. which resulted in a loss and a more cautious victory in the re-match, he seemed composed and hungry to prove the critics wrong in a haunting chain of words:

“Once a killer, always a killer. I sleep good. Certain people can’t sleep at night because they’re really tuned up for a fight.

“But I must be a good psychopath because I’m sleeping like a baby. I’m not worried. I do this. I go in and fight every day if I have to.

“If a shot lands and causes a lot of damage I will be looking to take him out. That doesn’t leave someone.”

The critics that he is trying to disprove, when he steps into the ring at Wembley Arena, say that Tyson Fury is the more 'destructive' boxer. With 21 KO’s in 23 victories, Joshua quickly put aside those doubts, reminding them of his record to date.

“Remember it took a long time for Tyson Fury to become destructive. I’ve been that destructive ever since I started boxing.

“I’m just going to do the job in the best way possible because, number one, remaining champion is important, and number two getting the win is, in whatever fashion. But I’m ready for a 12-round fight if that is the case.”

His cool and calm demeanor has helped him ignore the silly antics of Tyson Fury snubbing a VIP seat, which shows the killer instinct in the current WBC champion. On the Fury VIP seat snub he calmly told media:

“Kubrat Pulev is my only focus right now. I’m not worried about any comments from any heavyweight at the minute. I never have been. I know how tough this game is. Good luck to them all, but until I fight them they’re irrelevant.”

It already seems as though AJ has a gameplan against the 39-year-old Bulgarian as he explained:

“Pulev throws that jab, Anthony parries it. Bam. Pulev now has shock on his face because he can’t land.

“Anthony Joshua lands a double jab, feints. Kaboom! The fight is underway. Make sure you tune in.”

It sure as hell is going to be a hell of a contest!

