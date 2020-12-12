Manchester United's Paul Pogba is one of the most talented footballers on the planet.

That might not be a popular thing to say right now, but when the Frenchman is on song, you could probably count on one hand how many midfielders would drop a more dazzling performance.

Even United fans have to admit that he's produced some magical moments since returning to Old Trafford in 2016, whether that be astonishing diagonal passes or sizzling screamers.

Pogba's Man Utd career

But the debate around Pogba's second spell in the Premier League has surrounded his antics behind the scenes and whether his drama off the pitch has been worth his quality on it.

And even then, we'd be lying if we said Pogba, who is valued at £72 million, has consistently produced his best form in red and reports are circling that he could be leaving as early as January.

The news of a potential departure came after his agent Mino Raiola astonishingly claimed that Pogba's United career is dead and buried just days before their Champions League decider.

According to Sky Sports, Raiola told Tuttosport: "Paul is unhappy at Man Utd, he can't manage to express himself like he wants to and like people expect him to.

Possible Juventus return?

"He needs to change team, he needs a change of scenery. He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but the best solution for all parties is a transfer in the next (summer) window."

Woof, pretty hefty stuff and with interest from Real Madrid reported to have cooled, the signs all seem to point in one direction for Pogba when he waves goodbye to United again: Juventus.

Yes, that's right, where Pogba arguably enjoyed the greatest years of his career and with Raiola casually entertaining the idea himself, there's reason to suggest a deal could be made in 2021.

We'll have to wait and see in terms of the minutia of a mega-money deal that could see Cristiano Ronaldo travel in the opposite direction, but we want to let this news take us down memory lane.

Pogba's stunning Juve highlights

Besides, hey, there's been enough negativity in 2020, we might as well view things optimistically and imagine Pogba thriving back at Juventus as opposed to leaving United under a dark cloud.

As a result, we couldn't help getting drawn into a fantastic video from Twitter user @DelPie_ro that showed Pogba's highlights during his first spell at the Allianz Stadium between 2012 and 2016.

Truth be told, it's packed to the ceiling with dazzling skills, remarkable goals and general midfield brilliance, so do yourself a favour and get yourself exit about a potential reunion down below:

In everyone's interest

Look, there's no getting away from the fact that Pogba not really succeeding on his United return has been disappointing, but a Juventus transfer looks to be in the interest of both parties.

Yes, it would surely save the United PR team no end of headaches but more importantly, we would hopefully get to see the best of Pogba on a consistent basis if he's back in his old environment.

Whether it's the brend of football in Serie A or merely the Italian weather, there was just something about those four years that really made Pogba blockbuster entertainment - and the video proves it.

