Spurs star set for showdown talks with Levy

Harry Winks has not enjoyed the best of seasons at Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho and is struggling to find his way into the starting XI on a regular basis.

He has played just four times in the Premier League, and has missed out on the squad altogether on four separate occasions, against Burnley, West Bromwich Albion, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

The England international has instead largely been limited to appearances in the Europa League, playing in every group stage game bar one.

Jose Mourinho has, of course, rotated his squad periodically and that has meant resting players at times.

But Winks appears to be growing frustrated with his lack of playing time.

Indeed, The Daily Telegraph reports that he is set to discuss his future with chairman Daniel Levy as he seeks a resolution.

Winks wants to be sure of his place in the England squad for the European Championships at the end of the season and is set to ask Levy to allow him to leave on loan.

The report states, though, that Spurs are more likely to let Dele Alli go on a short-term deal amid interest from PSG.

Winks wants to protect his England place, but chairman Levy will only take steps to protect the north London club.

Both Alli and Winks occupy a homegrown spot in the Spurs squad so they must be careful not to leave the squad without a proper balance.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This seems a bit harsh on Winks, really.

He has been nothing but an exceptional servant to the club, having come through their youth ranks.

He has been a first-team player for quite some time, making a total of 154 first-team appearances for the club, and also winning eight caps for the Three Lions.

Winks clearly hasn’t managed to force his way into Mourinho’s plans and that may largely be down to his playing style: He moves the ball sideways more often than not and is better known for recycling possession than actually penetrating an opposition defence.

It isn’t really his fault, but with the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Moussa Sissoko, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all ahead of him in the pecking order, Winks isn’t likely to get much of a look in between now and the end of the season.

News Now - Sport News