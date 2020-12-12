6-year-old streamer, RowdyRogan, was banned from Call Of Duty: Warzone by Activision during a livestream on his Twitch account.

Rogan became a star of Twitch earlier this year after proving to be a match for players that were three or even four times his age.

However, with the game rated at an 18, he was some 12 years too young to be playing the game, despite being accompanied by his father.

While trying to log into his Activision account, Rogan and his dad found out about the devastating news, although Activision have yet to comment as to why the account was banned.

Most people have been quick to tweet in support of Activision, with the valid opinion that Rogan was just simply too young to play the game:

"To stream this game your kid has to be min. 13 years old while you sit there with him while playing. That's the TOS. Sad though [sic], He is a good player but I don't think a 6 year old should play this game anyways.. even though [sic] its your family's income.. just wrong."

"He definitely shouldn't play this game at such a young age. And the father supporting him?? Wtf is wrong with this world??"

"Righteous Ban, when I watch a 6 year old child tell his Dad, don't finish him I want to execute him. It disturbs me, deeply as a person of faith. Bravo Activision/Infinity ward you did the JUST thing."

There have been some RowdyRogan fans who have come out in support however of the young Twitch Streamer:

"Activision this is absolutely sickening! Banning a child from playing warzone with his father, since when are video games age restricted? This child did nothing but bring joy to viewers while enjoying a hobby with his father. Poor Rogan, Let him play!"

"So many people hating and saying he's not old enough to play but most of y'all forget when the first COD [Call of Duty] came out we were also younger than the age limit probably not that young but does it really make it a difference. Don't be hypocritical y'all."

Activision Terms Of Service says that you can play 18 rated games with the permission of a parent or guardian, but to sign up and actually create an account, you must be at least 13.

