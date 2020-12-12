Harry Kane has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week.

Videos of a 'dangerous' tactic he uses have recently gone viral, as he pulled off the trick again against Arsenal in the North London Derby.

Opposing fans have compiled clips of the England striker backing into opponents as they jump for the ball in the air, with his method often resulting in the airborne player facing an awkward fall.

For those who aren't aware, you can see the tactic in action below:

It's not a great look, is it?

But Gary Cahill, who could well be tasked with marking Kane on Sunday, has come to the defence of his former England teammate.

In fact, the defender claims there's nothing wrong with what the striker is doing.

"I think that's just part of football," Cahill told Sky Sports News.

"I think an element of that is being clever and experience and knowing when you can maybe draw a foul in.

"I've seen it numerous times when I was with England and training with Harry, that he just uses his body well.

"I think [Heung-Min] Son does the same - they use their body very well.

"They put their body in between the ball and yourself and any sort of contact, they know that potentially there could be fouls and in and around the box is dangerous."

Cahill then went on to suggest that it's up to Premier League defenders to avoid putting themselves in that position in the first place against the Tottenham stars.

"I study the opposition but I would say also you know the opposition, with players like that, you've seen them year after year so you know their strengths and it's just how best you can deal with them on the day."

It will certainly be interesting to see if Kane or Son use the tactic against Crystal Palace on Sunday - and how Cahill reacts.

News Now - Sport News