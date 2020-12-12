Rodgers confirms exit looms for Leicester star

Leicester City have endured a difficult spell.

The Foxes are currently fourth in the Premier League table, just three points off leaders Tottenham Hotspur but their form has not exactly set the world alight.

Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Sheffield United in the Premier League at the weekend, but win came after successive defeats against Liverpool and Fulham.

Those results put a significant dent in their hopes of either winning the title or qualifying for the Champions League, depending on the aims for the Foxes.

But it seems they are already making plans for the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports that manager Rodgers has told winger Demarai Gray that he has no future at the King Power Stadium.

Gray has struggled for minutes this season and has played just once, in the EFL Cup against Arsenal, but he has yet to play in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old actually made 21 appearances in the top-flight last term, scoring twice and registering three assists.

But Rodgers has confirmed that the winger is set to move on.

Quoted by The Mail, he said: “It's pretty clear with Demarai he's looking to move on. His attitude to training has been first class, he has been very professional.

“He is at the stage of his career where he has been here a long time and hasn't maybe nailed down a place. A fresh start may be the course for him.

“I will always respect him and until his last day I will never discard him but it's looking more than likely he will probably be somewhere else next season.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is absolutely the fairest way to deal with Gray’s future.

He isn’t in the team and he is struggling to make a real impact on the first-team.

There is very little point in keeping him around if he isn’t going to play and the objective now should be to sell Gray in January.

He is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt and has a contract that expires at the end of the season.

This could be the very last chance Leicester have to extract a fee for the former England U21 international.

