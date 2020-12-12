Leeds' summer signing says move was a surprise to him

Raphinha has enjoyed a fine start to his spell at Leeds United.

The winger, who can play on both the left and the right wing, joined the Elland Road club for a fee of £17m plus add-ons in the summer.

Signed from Rennes, he has gone on to play seven times in the Premier League, scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory over Everton.

He is a tricky dribbler, a player with the ability to dazzle in the final third, and has been a central part of the way Leeds have been playing.

Still, it has now emerged that Raphinha did not actually know he was moving to Elland Road in the summer transfer window.

He only made a total of 36 appearances for Rennes, scoring eight goals and laying on seven assists.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, via Goal, he said: "I learned on the Saturday [October 3, two days before his move], when I joined the rest of the squad for training, that Rennes had accepted an offer for me.

“I was a little surprised, because I was just finishing my debut season in France. We had started the season well in the league and I was already thinking of playing my first Champions League.”

Raphinha also says that he was surprised he was sold at such a low fee, given the promises made to him prior to the summer.

He added: "They told me that they would not want to sell me for less than €60m (£55m).

"Knowing that the club accepted the offer, no more and no less, without telling me, I felt devalued.

"The offer was less than what they had spent to recruit me. It made it clear to me that I was not part of the plans of the club and the coach. They just decided to sell me."

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This doesn’t feel like the best interview for Raphinha to be giving.

He hasn’t really got his feet under the table at Leeds and is already claiming that he didn’t actually want to move.

It is unlikely to affect his standing under manager Marcelo Bielsa but the fans may be a different story.

At this point, he really needs to be turning his tricks and flicks into something far more substantial if he is to win the supporters over.

He may not, though, because, after all, he doesn’t really want to be there.

