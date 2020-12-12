The Premier League is arguably home to the world's three best managers right now.

Ok, Hansi Flick and Bayern Munich would probably have something to say about that, but England's top-flight has had an uncanny knack of attracting some of the best coaches in the business recently.

Pep Guardiola rolled the dice in 2016 by testing himself in the Premier League with the Manchester City job and proceeded to dominate the division for two seasons after taking one year to settle.

Top Premier League bosses

Jose Mourinho is now inhabiting his third job in the competition as Tottenham Hotspur manager having previously won silverware at Manchester United and across two Chelsea tenures.

Then there's the Premier League holders Liverpool and their inspirational coach Jurgen Klopp, who has crowned the Reds champions of England, Europe and the world over the last 18 months.

So, it would be fair to say that the Premier League boasts its fair share of managers with jam-packed trophy cabinets, but that's not the case for everybody in the league's technical areas.

Winning experience

Besides, the other half of the 'top six' clubs actually less experienced coaches in their dugouts who have a unique connection to their team: Frank Lampard, Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It's an interesting mixture, there's no about it and clearly one that got the team at talkSPORT thinking because they decided to comb through the achievements of all 20 of the division's bosses.

Yes, that's right, they separated the most successful from the least successful by ordering the coaches by how many major honours they've won during their managerial careers.

Premier League managers' honours

Fascinating, right? And with no minor titles such as the Community Shield or UEFA Super Cup in play, there's no place to hide, so check out how the 20 coaches shape up down below:

=18. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) – 0

=18. David Moyes (West Ham United) – 0

=18. Slaven Bilic (West Bromwich Albion) – 0

=12. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) – 1

1x FA Cup

=12. Sean Dyche (Burnley) – 1

1x English Championship title

=12. Scott Parker (Fulham) – 1

1x English Championship play-offs

=12. Dean Smith (Aston Villa) – 1

1x English Championship play-offs

=12. Nuno Espírito Santo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – 1

1x English Championship title

=12. Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton) – 1

1x 2. Bundesliga

11. Steve Bruce (Newcastle United) – 2

2x English Championship play-offs

=8. Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) – 3

1x English League Two title

1x English League One title

1x National League play-offs

=8. Graham Potter (Brighton & Hove Albion) – 3

1x Swedish third tier title

1x Swedish fourth tier title

1x Swedish League Cup

=8. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) – 3

2x Eliteserien

1x Norwegian Football Cup

7. Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United) – 4

3x Argentine Primera Division

1x English Championship title

6. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – 6

2x Bundesliga

1x German DFB Cup

1x Premier League

1x Champions League

1x FIFA Club World Cup

5. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) – 8

1x Championship play-off final

2x Scottish Premiership

2x Scottish Cup

3x Scottish League Cup

4. Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace) – 10

7x Swedish League title

2x Swedish League Cup

1x Danish League title

3. Carlo Ancelotti (Everton) – 12

1x Serie A

1x Coppa Italia

3x Champions League

2x FIFA Club World Cup

1x Premier League

1x FA Cup

1x Ligue 1

1x Copa del Rey

1x Bundesliga

2. Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur) – 20

2x Primeira Liga

2x Champions League

2x Europa League

1x Taca de Portugal

2x Serie A

3x Premier League

1x Coppa Italia

1x LaLiga

1x Copa del Rey

1x FA Cup

4x EFL Cup

1. Pep Guardiola – (Manchester City) – 21

3x LaLiga

2x Copa del Rey

2x Champions League

3x FIFA Club World Cup

2x Premier League

1x FA Cup

3x EFL Cup

2x German DFB Cup

3x Bundesliga

Mourinho and Guardiola lead the way

Well, well, well. It could hardly be tighter at the top.

If Mourinho needed an extra incentive to end Tottenham's trophy drought then he might just have found it because one more piece of silverware would draw him level with his eternal rival Guardiola.

Naturally, the order is a little wonky in places and it's hard to stomach Hodgson finishing above Klopp because of the odd Swedish League Cup, but you can only beat what's in front of you, hey?

Besides, there is no substitute for winning experience and only time will tell whether Lampard, Arteta and Solskjaer can scop some plaques of their own as Guardiola and Mourinho slug it out at the top.

News Now - Sport News