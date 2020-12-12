Liverpool's £54m-rated defensive target makes huge decision over transfer

Liverpool have a defensive injury crisis.

This has been written about continuously, of course, so we’re pretty sure you’re bored of hearing it.

But, still, both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are injured and are likely to miss the remainder of the season.

Thus, there have been plenty of reports suggesting that the club could buy a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

It now seems that there is a new target who has emerged as the Reds’ scouts trawl Europe looking for a new defender.

Sport Witness carries a report from FC Inter News, claiming that Liverpool are interested in a deal for Stefan De Vrij.

However, it appears that the centre-back simply isn’t interested in a move to Anfield.

The report states that he is happy at the Serie A club and is destined to extend his stay beyond the expiration of his current contract, which expires in 2023.

While De Vrij is aware of the interest from the Reds, who have contacted his agent, Mino Raiola, he is instead set to sign a new contract at Inter.

He earns €5.2m (£4.7m) per year at Inter, which equates to a weekly wage of £91,577. Transfermarkt value De Vrij at £54m.

He could be set to earn himself a wage rise, having been at the club since 2018; in total, he has made 96 appearances for Inter, scoring six goals.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

De Vrij could have been an excellent signing for Liverpool.

The Netherlands international is a world-class defender who averages 1.3 interceptions per game in Serie A, 0.4 tackles, 2.4 clearances, and a pass completion rate of 93%, per WhoScored.

He is astute when it comes to winning the ball back; he picks his moment and nicks the ball off the attacker he is marking.

He could have slotted straight in and played alongside Van Dijk when he returned to fitness but instead, it appears he is more than happy where he is.

Clearly, he sees his future at Inter, though, and few can blame him for that.

News Now - Sport News