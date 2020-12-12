The two British heavyweight world champions could reportedly make as much as £100 million each from a highly anticipated world title showdown in the Middle East in 2021.

This is of course providing the IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua is able to navigate his way past Kubrat Pulev tonight at the Wembley Arena.

When asked about how confident he is the 2021 fight between AJ and Fury will go ahead, AJ and Matchroom’s promoter, Eddie Hearn said:

“I am as close to 100 per cent as I can be that the Fury fight will happen if AJ wins on Saturday.”

Indeed, AJ’s bout with the Bulgarian heavyweight is set to be his first in 12 months when he was able to regain his world titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. on a unanimous points decision.

Understandably when asked about the tantalising prospect of being involved in the ‘Battle of Britain’ bout AJ was unwilling to discuss it during the weigh in on Friday.

While Hearn also revealed that the reigning champion had an ‘edgy feel’ about his latest challenger and hopes that this will ensure that Pulev will not be overlooked, as was the case with first encounter with Ruiz Jr. in 2019, which he lost at Madison Square Garden.

Hearn added: “Maybe against Ruiz in the first fight he wasn’t edgy but I think he has really invested his time in improving since that Ruiz fight and he really wants to show those improvements.”

Fury, meanwhile, had been due to fight on December 5 but his plans were subsequently abandoned due to disputes surrounding a potential third bout agreement with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

The ‘Gypsy King’s next fight, therefore, will likely be against Joshua providing Fury does not arrange a warm up bout, which Hearn does not believe is needed:

“I’ve mentioned it to their team. If Tyson has a warm-up fight, we’ll fight the mandatory WBO challenger Oleksandr Usyk… there is no reason for a warm-up fight.

“He boxed in February and he does not have the style where he needs a warm-up fight. It will be straight in and I think he is happy with that."

Biggest Money Fights

Mayweather vs Pacquiao, 2015 - £678 million

Mayweather came out victorious in a fight branded 'The Fight of the Century'.

Mayweather vs McGregor, 2017 - £662.5 million

What many might consider a farce, proved to be one of the most lucrative fighting events in history.

Mayweather vs Canelo, 2013 - £214 million

Mayweather features heavily on this list and for good reason. Canelo proved to be just another one of his victims.

Mayweather vs De La Hoya, 2007 - £187 million

In a tight-fought affair at Maddison Square Gardens, Mayweather eventually edged it on split decision.

Joshua vs Fury, 2021 - £150 million

With all roads leading to Fury v Joshua, the fighters have all the potential to earn a hefty sum.

Evander Hoyfield vs Mike Tyson II, 1997 - £145.7 million

The most infamous bout in boxing ended when Tyson took a bite out of Holyfield's ear and was subsequently disqualified. The fight still managed to make a pretty penny though.

Lennox Lewis vs Mike Tyson, 2002 - £132.6 million

The fight that came too late. Lewis and Tyson finally came to blows in 2002 but, for many, it was too late with Tyson well past his prime having served time in prison.

