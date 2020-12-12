Jurgen Klopp has done remarkably well to manage Liverpool's injury crisis this season.

The Reds currently sit joint-top of the Premier League and eased through their Champions League group.

That's in spite of long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez.

Alisson, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have also missed multiple games through either injury or illness.

Salah's recent absence was offset by the impressive form of Diogo Jota.

Since signing from Wolves in the summer, the forward has scored nine goals in all competitions.

News that the 24-year-old had suffered a knee injury in the Champions League trip to Midtjyland on Wednesday inevitably seemed alarming at first, but Klopp subsequently told a press conference he could still be fit for the weekend's game against Fulham.

However, a report from Record now claims Jota could be out for up to two months. The timing couldn't be much worse.

Which games could Jota miss?

The champions are entering the notoriously hectic Christmas schedule and if the Portuguese outlet's diagnosis is correct, that means Jota will potentially miss as many as 13 key games.

Here's the Reds' fixture list for the next eight weeks:

December 13 - Fulham v Liverpool

December 16 - Liverpool v Tottenham

December 19 - Crystal Palace v Liverpool

December 27 - Liverpool v West Brom

December 30 - Newcastle v Liverpool

January 2 - Southampton v Liverpool

January 8 - Aston Villa v Liverpool

January 13 - Liverpool v Burnley

January 16 - Liverpool v Manchester United

January 27 - Tottenham v Liverpool

January 30 - West Ham v Liverpool

February 3 - Liverpool v Brighton

February 6 - Liverpool v Manchester City

February 13 - Leicester v Liverpool

That means Klopp could be without him for two potential top-of-the-table clashes with Tottenham and the two games against the Manchester clubs at Anfield - as well as a trip to high-flying Leicester.

When Liverpool procured Jota from Wolves, they probably didn't expect him to prove so vital to their title hopes.

As it is, he could be a huge miss.

News Now - Sport News