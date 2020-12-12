Arsenal lining up move for Brazilian wonderkid also wanted by Man Utd

Arsenal are looking to the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been in really poor form under manager Mikel Arteta and are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The north London club play Burnley on Sunday and a defeat could actually see them fall as low as 16th in the Premier League table.

They are currently eight points off fourth-placed Leicester City and 11 points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Their north London derby defeat to Spurs means they have gone four games without a win in the Premier League.

And now it appears they are looking to reinforce their squad at the turn of the year.

Sport Witness carries a report from Italian outlet La Nazione, claiming that the Gunners are interested in Gabriel Veron, who plays for Palmeiras.

The 18-year-old has scored 10 goals and registered four assists in 29 games for the club and has also attracted interest from Manchester United, Fiorentina, and Juventus.

A fee of €25m (£22.8m) is needed to enter negotiations with Palmeiras, which is said to be too rich for Fiorentina.

That leaves Arsenal, Juve, and United to do battle for the Brazilian youngster, who has been capped at U16 and U17 level by Brazil.

A right winger who can also play on the left and through the middle, he is clearly making an impact at a young age in Brazil.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is sure to excite supporters as would any link with a Brazilian youngster with a high ceiling.

But the fact of the matter is this: Arsenal need proper solutions now.

Veron is clearly talented, as he is making waves at such a young age.

But the sensible choice in January is to buy proper first-team players who can actually improve Arteta’s starting XI.

Veron would do that in three or four years, not now; he should be a target on the backburner.

