The first half of Saturday’s Manchester derby won’t live long in the memory.

Manchester United and Manchester City played out a rather uneventful opening 45 minutes at Old Trafford.

At best it could be described as cagey. At worst, downright boring.

That said, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have been the happier of the two managers at the half-time interval.

His side had the better chances in the first half and were on top for large periods of the opening 45 minutes.

Scott McTominay should have put the hosts 1-0 up in the 11th minute when Victor Lindelof’s flicked header found him at the back post. The Scot, though, failed to add the all-important touch.

Harry Maguire then headed over the bar on the half-hour mark before David de Gea pulled off a fine save from Riyad Mahrez at the opposite end of the pitch.

There was, however, another moment from Fred shortly before half-time which United fans loved.

The Brazilian, who has become such an important player for the Red Devils in big matches, beat Kevin De Bruyne with an exquisite roulette.

Watch it here…

Zinedine Zidane would have been proud of that one.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction from social media…

